Pet of the week

October 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Maze is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a beautiful Torti-co cat who is up to date on her shots and has been spayed. Maze is a calm, sweet, cat. She is between 1 and 1 1/2 years old. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

