For the win

October 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Otis Ferguson, left, of Red Springs, goes behind his back to take a shot during a game of pool as Tim Roberts, center, of Lumberton, and James Watson, of Fairmont, watch Friday afternoon at Lumberton Bowling Center, which is located at 2205 Godwin Ave.

