Weekly number of COVID-19 cases makes threefold jump

LUMBERTON — New cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County have increased nearly threefold over the past seven days compared to the previous seven-day period, according to the Robeson County Health Department.
After cases had gradually dropped in recent weeks, 410 new cases were reported over the seven-day period ending Friday, after 141 had been reported in the previous seven days. A total of 5,082 residents of Robeson County have had confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
“This is the highest weekly total since mid-July, which offset the downward progress we had been experiencing,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.
There were four virus-related deaths in the county over the past seven days, down from seven deaths in the previous seven days. At least two of the individuals who died were age 65 or older, Smith said. A total of 86 virus-related deaths have been reported in the county during the pandemic.
Smith said areas of concern this week included a grocery store and a sports team, and he once more stressed the role church services are playing in the spread of the virus.
“Several churches that had in-person services and/or allowed their facilities to be used for social functions have been added to the problem areas, in addition to the ones already on the list,” Smith said. “Entities that continue to hold in-person services without strict regard for wearing a face mask or maintaining social distancing have proven to be a huge problem statewide, as well as locally. There is discussion to start posting the names of churches that are the worst offenders, as some make no effort to curb the problem.”
Smith is also touting the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu as the seasonal flu begins to “sprout up.”
“This is truly the year to get vaccinated,” Smith said. “Having both of these viruses simultaneously is going to put quite a strain on a person’s respiratory process.”
Incorrect information comparing seasonal flu deaths to COVID-19 deaths has been widely circulated, Smith said. There have been more than 210,000 virus-related deaths in the United States since March, compared to 178,000 total deaths over the past five years from the seasonal flu. Last year Robeson County had three deaths related to the seasonal flu, compared to the 84 deaths related to COVID-19 over the past seven months.
Southeastern Health reported 25 virus-positive patients in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as of 11 a.m. Friday, down from 28 patients on Oct. 2. There are 23 employees in quarantine because of possible exposure, an increase from 18 on Oct. 2.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 11 active virus cases among the student body, with four among faculty and staff members, and one among subcontractors, as of 5 p.m Friday.
There have been only four new cases among students since Oct. 2, with two among faculty and staff, and one among subcontractors. The university’s’ case totals are 243 student, 18 faculty and staff, and 10 subcontractors.
Statewide, there have been 12,747 confirmed cases reported over the past seven days, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics updated at 12:15 p.m. Friday. This brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 227,431 cases.
There were 90 virus-related deaths reported in the state over the past seven days, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 3,747. There are currently 1,065 North Carolina residents hospitalized because of the virus, an increase of 144 from the Oct. 2 count.