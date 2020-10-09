County Board of Education to meet Tuesday

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s Central Office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will be closed to the public. But it can be accessed by going online and clicking the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODmpQ2Mfioc&feature=youtu.be

Open session public comments can be submitted through the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform

Agenda items include a COVID-19 cases update, principal of the year presentation, beginning teacher of the year

presentation, federal programs update, report cards update, curriculum and instruction highlights, PSRC board Policy Committee updates, and interim superintendent updates.