Highlander Academy defies pandemic; finds success with face-to-face learning

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy is now nearly two months into face-to-face learning with no positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the private school’s headmaster, Debra Duncan, the reason is the numerous safety measures taken by the school and the cooperation of the students and faculty in carrying out those measures.

“We have adhered to all guidelines that have been proscribed by the state, and we have been very lucky that, so far this year, we have neither had not one student nor one faculty member test positive,” Duncan said.

Duncan has acquired plenty of experience in dealing with disasters during her five years of being headmaster.

“It is what it is. I watch the news. I gather information through the internet. I try to stay on top of everything that comes out with the state, especially through the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” she said.

Duncan also relies on feedback from colleagues in other, larger systems.

“When you look at what larger systems are doing you can take and modify what they have done to meet your needs, and that’s what we have done,” she said. “As far as being here during unprecedented times, I’ve been here through (Hurricane) Matthew. I’ve been here through (Hurricane) Florence.”

Ultimately, the decision to return to face-to-face learning was a collective choice made by members of the school’s governing board and by faculty members, Duncan said. Toward the end of the 2019-20 school year, Highlander Academy switched to online learning. Duncan said they did “pretty well” in this format from March through May, but when the state came out with safety guidelines and precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, staff members felt Highlander’s smaller classrooms would give them an advantage.

The school has 12 teachers, full- and part-time, and 70 students, which is typical enrollment for the school, Duncan said.

“With our charter, we can only have 15 to a room on a regular day,” Duncan said.

Limiting the number of students in each classroom to between 10 and 12, based on each classroom’s size, because of the pandemic was something the Academy could easily achieve, the headmaster said.

When students returned to class Aug. 17, slightly fewer students in each classroom was just the first of the changes made.

Throughout the summer each classroom was cleaned by in-house personnel to prepare for the students’ return. They then ordered personal protective equipment for the classrooms and installed hand-sanitizer stations throughout the halls. Tape markers that encouraged social distancing were placed throughout the halls and in the dining hall, where a limit on how many students could sit at each table was imposed.

“We only sit two to a table, to opposite sides,” Duncan said.

Masks are required at all times. The only exceptions are in the dining hall when students are eating or when students who suffer from respiratory issues need a break from wearing a mask.

“Sometimes, for some students who already have asthma or some types of respiratory issues, we do try to give them a break,” she said. “The teachers give them about a five-minute break during classes without a mask, but the entire time everyone is socially distanced.”

During the changing of classrooms, teachers stand in doorways to ensure students aren’t lingering in the halls and social distancing is being practiced.

“Bells are staggered at the end of the day so that all the little ones can get out, then the middle school, then the high school,” Duncan said.

Classrooms are cleaned constantly throughout the day.

“We clean between classes, before classes, at the end of day. You name it, we clean it,” Duncan said. “So far that has worked for us.”

Duncan said there have been no complaints from parents or reports of students who are stressed by the changes, something she considers a major accomplishment.

““My faculty and my students have done an exceptional job,” Duncan said. “Everyone’s here every day. They have a good attitude. Students are learning, and it’s just something we’ve all gotten use to.”

While returning to face-to-face learning has offered some degree of normalcy, the school still has cancelled two of its major fundraising events this year. The money raised typically pays for supplies and day-to-day operations for the school that is considered a nonprofit. Still opportunities like the annual Day of Giving allows the school to acquire monetary donations. The Day of Giving is scheduled for Thursday.

“We still have high hopes for the spring,” Duncan said. “Every spring we have May Day, so we’re looking forward to, hopefully, holding that.”

