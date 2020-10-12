Smoothing out the cracks

October 12, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
North Carolina Department of Transportation workers Daniel Lambert and Jermaine McLean, and Project Supervisor Leon Pridgen fill cracks in the road Monday at a railroad crossing on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton. The department closed a portion of the busy road Monday morning and afternoon to make the repairs. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

