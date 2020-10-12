Shooting in Rowland leaves Lumberton man dead

ROWLAND — The investigation continues into a shooting incident that left one man dead and one injured.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 3 a.m. Saturday to the incident at 1552 Purvis Road in Rowland.

Jamel R. Hendrix, 24, of Lumberton, died of his injuries while en route to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Lewis, 54, of Rowland, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shootings are the result of an argument during a card game, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

