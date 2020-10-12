Trunk or treat fun goes countywide

Staff report
LUMBERTON — Countywide Halloween fun has been added to the holiday calendar.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with first responders from across the county to host a drive-through trunk or treat event that spans the county. The event will be held 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at various locations around the county. The hours will vary at some locations.

Participating locations include the Allenton, Big Marsh, Britt’s, Burnt Swamp, Deep Branch, East Howellsville, Evans Cross Road, Maxton Southeast, Northswood, Orrum, Parkton, Pine Terrace, Prospect, Raft Swamp, Raynham/McDonald, Rowland, Shannon, Smiths, Smyrna, St. Pauls, and Whitehouse fire departments. Other participating locations are Four Winds Community Center, located on Rennert Road in Saddletree; Noah Wood Park in Red Springs; the Sheriff’s Office substation in Rennert; and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, located on Legend Road in Lumberton.

The Pembroke Recreation Complex, located on N.C. 711, also is a participating location. The event hours at the complex will be 5:30-8 p.m.

The Fairmont Police Department’s event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. in the Fairmont Town Hall parking lot.

“We simply ask that you come thru the designated locations and stay in your car and allow the kids to wear their costumes. Abiding by safety guidelines, deputies, firemen, rescue members and other first responders will greet you along the way and hand out treats,” a Sheriff’s Office release reads in part.

The trunk or treat event in Fairmont is under the direction of police Chief Jon Edwards, town Commissioner Charles Kemp said.

“No milling around will occur. I cannot tell you with any accuracy what procedures you should follow as to trick-or-treating at your residence or allowing loved ones under your care to participate in this type activity this year but I know that Chief Edwards and others involved in his activity at our town hall will be using proper precautions. I hope you will see fit to allow your little ones to participate. Please pass this information along for others to know as well. As far as I know there are no other town-sponsored Halloween events scheduled this year,” Kemp said.

Contact Chief Edwards at 628-9766, ext. 216, or Town Clerk Jenny Larson at 628-976, ext 217, for more information.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone who has donated treats over the past week. Anyone who would like to donate candy is asked to contact Maj. Tammy Deese at 910-671-3109.

