RCC adds winter session

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is encouraging students to register for the 2020 Winter Session.

Classes for the newly added winter session are scheduled to take place Nov. 30-Dec. 29.

“In these unprecedented times, RCC is well aware of the effects of COVID-19 and how it may have impacted the lives of our students academically and personally,” President Melissa Singler said.

The classes will be online only. The first five students registered in each course will receive 50% off tuition, if they are eligible for in-state tuition and not receiving financial assistance. The classes are being offered at no cost for Career & College Promise Students.

“These courses are ideal for currently enrolled students, those taking Career & College Promise courses, or students on break from four-year institutions,” said Patrena Elliott, RCC’s vice president for Instruction and Student Support Services.

For more information, contact the admissions office at 910-272-3342 or [email protected]