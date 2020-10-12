Kiwanis Club of Pembroke meets Wednesday

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke has reinstated its meeting schedule.

The next official meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pembroke Town Hall. Dinner will be served at the meeting.

Kiwanis is designed for individuals who desire personal involvement in the leadership and improvement of their community, according to a Club release.