Two people injured when shots fired from vehicle

LUMBERTON — Two people were shot and injured near Freedom Drive and Prevatte Street this afternoon, according to the Lumberton Police Department

Lumberton Communications Center received a shots fired call about 2:33 p.m. today. When responding officers reached the scene they found two people had been shot, according to the police department.

The names of the shooting victims, both males, were not released by the police department. The victims’ ages had not been confirmed.

The victims had been standing in a group of four or five people when a dark-colored vehicle drove up and shots were fired from the vehicle, according to the police department. The victims were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, which did not appear to be serious.

Investigators were on the scene and actively working this investigation later in the afternoon, according to the police department.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting incident should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.