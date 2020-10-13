Crime report

October 13, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

James Locklear reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his motor vehicle on Onnie Joe Road in Maxton.

Chasity Barnes reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an attempted armed robbery on Sparrow Lane in Lumberton.

Jackie Jacobs reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office a vandalism on Lacy Road in Maxton.

Penny Hardin reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm on Blue Road in Parkton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Phillip Rogers, Joseph H Drive, Pembroke; Vearlene Harrell, Community Road, St. Pauls; Bobby Pittman, Dial Road, Pembroke; Gary Moody, Fairley Road, Maxton; Shane Hunt, Barney Road, Fairmont; and Amy Locklear, Seventh Street Road, Lumberton.