Four virtual job fairs scheduled in Fairmont

October 13, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

First of four set for Wednesday

Jessica Horne Staff writer
    FAIRMONT — Town residents in need of a job will be able to attend the first of four virtual job fairs beginning on Wednesday, hosted by the Town of Fairmont and the county’s NCWorks Career Center

    The job fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 18. To connect with companies, residents can visit the NCWorks- Robeson County Facebook page or use the following link https://www.facebook.com/NCWorks-Robeson-County-1871484762922460.

    “These won’t be regular job fairs with job seekers milling around and consulting with various employers. Several job providers will be stationed inside the town hall courtroom and interested job seekers will connect with them by computer,” said Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp, who has helped organize the sessions.

    Participants without Wi-Fi may park in the Town Hall parking lot and connect electronically with company representatives.

    Wednesday’s session marks the 37th job fair to take place in the town since 2010, Kemp said.

    “Our last job fair was in the Heritage Center on June 5, 2019. Over a year now has passed without one and even with COVID lurking around each corner there is a serious need to offer another of these events,” Kemp wrote in his monthly electronic newsletter containing town news and events.

    In 2019, 320 people attended the job fair, with more than 50 people finding jobs with the Census Bureau, said AJ Johnson, manager of NCWorks Career Center – Robeson County and a retired lieutenant colonel with U.S. Army Special Forces. There were 12 business vendors at that event.

    Johnson said he is excited to work in an underserved area and to engage with and connect residents with job opportunities.

    COVID-19 made hosting an event a “little bit of a challenge,” but one the NCWorks Career Center and other agencies are up for, he said.

    Each session will include representatives from NCWorks, Telamon Corporation, and Southeastern Community and Family Services. A fourth company, such as Two Hawk Employment Services, House of Raeford Farms or another agency, will join each session.

    “We are going to do this specially for four Wednesdays,” Johnson said.

    Southeastern Community and Family Services will help people sign up for welfare services, home health or other health-care services, he said. House of Raeford Farms will provide transportation if it employs at least 20 people during the fair to work at its chicken processing plant. Telamon Corporation is a nonprofit that helps migrant workers transition into other career fields, and helps better prepare people for the workforce.

    The county’s NCWorks Career Center is one of five Career Centers that function as components of the Lumber River Workforce Development Board to serve Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties, Johnson said.

    For more information about the job fair, contact Kemp at [email protected] or Johnson at 910-618-5666, ext. 226.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

