Crime report

October 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Yolanda Vildivia, Chris Road, Lumber Bridge; and Isidro Eduviguez, West Pate Street, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dale Locklear, Pappy Boy Drive, Maxton; and Robeson County, Commerce Avenue, Lumberton.

Lumberton Police responded Sunday to a report of a vehicle break-in at a home on Elba Street. During the vehicle break-in, a bottled Pepsi was stolen from the vehicle. No other items were listed as stolen.