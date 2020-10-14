Busy day at the job fair

October 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0

House of Raeford representatives Jackie Mejia, left, and Christy Mejia speak Wednesday morning in the Fairmont Town Hall parking lot with participants at a job fair held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair was conducted virtually through the county’s NCWorks Career Center Facebook page, but people without Wi-Fi could visit the parking lot to speak with representatives or access the internet. Three more job fairs are scheduled for Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 18.