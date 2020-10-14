State, local officials say US Supreme Court’s census count order will hurt communities

Maynor Related Articles

LUMBERTON — State and local officials say thousands of dollars a year in government funding is at risk because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandates the census count come to an end Thursday.

That means people who likely won’t be counted will cost areas like Robeson County a lot in funding losses, said Jan Maynor, Special Project Planner at the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Maynor oversees the LRCOG’s Complete Count Committee, which consisted of 25 to 30 agencies or members dedicated to targeting low-response populations across Robeson County.

“It’s very disappointing,” Maynor said.

Response rates in the county are “extremely low,” she said.

Robeson County had a 50% self-response rate as of Wednesday, 4.9% lower than its final self-response rate in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

One person lost is equivalent to $1,826 per year, meaning $18,260 over the 10-year period between census counts, she said.

“It’s a tremendous loss to a community that has already suffered so much loss,” Maynor said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court placed a hold on the lower-court order to extend the deadline through Oct. 31. The high court order was issued in the wake of a request from the federal Justice Department, according to NPR.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented. She stated that the government called for “immediate intervention” because the U.S. Census Bureau will not be able to meet a Dec. 31 deadline for census reports to the president.

“Moreover, meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources too meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress,” Sotomayor wrote in her opinion.

The U.S. Census Bureau released a statement Tuesday in which it said more than 99.9% of housing units were counted in the census. But, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s census liaison said the numbers may not be accurate.

North Carolina has a response rate of 63.2%.

“That still leaves over 36% of other households that have not been counted,” Bob Coats said.

For people who do not respond, census workers may speak to a neighbor to get an estimate on the number of residents next door, which may not be entirely accurate, the liaison said. Estimates of other homes in the same area may be made to determine one of a non-reporting household. The Census Bureau also uses previous records or information from the Internal Revenue Service or other agencies “to fill in gaps on data.”

“So they’re filling in gaps with data from other sources,” Coats said.

And the goal is to have the most accurate data possible in order to create the best chances to receive federal funding for things like health care, roadways and schools, he said.

“Even though that says ‘99.9%,’ we know it’s at the 63.2% (for N.C.),” Coats said.

Most municipality self-response rates jumped by at least one percentage point after a preliminary injunction issued Sept. 24 extended the deadline to Oct. 31. Orrum remained the lowest and unchanged at 34.1%.

Other municipality counts were Marietta, 56%; St. Pauls 53.3%; Fairmont, 53.2%; Red Springs, 52.9%; Lumberton 51.9%; Proctorville, 51.6%; Maxton, 44.5%; Rennert, 45.3%; Raynham, 41.4%; Lumber Bridge, 41.3%; Pembroke, 41%; and Rowland, 37.2%.

Maynor said the COG likely would reach out to Congress and request an extension.

“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” Maynor said.

The NC Counts Coalition, a nonprofit that coordinates collaboration across agencies to achieve an accurate census count, also is petitioning Congress for change.

“NC Counts Coalition and partner organizations continue to call on Senator Burr and Senator Tillis to take action to prevent a rushed census operation by cosponsoring the bipartisan, bicameral 2020 Census Deadline Extension Act (S.4571) and the Young/Gallego Bill (H.R. 8250). The Census Deadline Extension Act allows statutory deadline extensions to ensure that the 2020 Census operation can continue to adjust amidst COVID-19 related disruptions for a complete and accurate Decennial Census operation,” a statement from the Coalition released Wednesday reads in part.

The coalition estimates that up to 30% of North Carolinians might not have responded, which could put at risk up to $5.4 billion in federal funding for communities.

“This is unfortunate and disappointing,” said Stacey Carless, Coalition executive director. “North Carolina will feel the impact of this rushed census operation for 10 years. At a time when our state could benefit from federal funding to support health care, education, transportation, housing assistance and food security programs, we may be leaving billions of dollars on the table.”

Residents have until midnight Thursday to respond on the internet at www.my2020Census.gov. Call-in responses can be made in English at 844-330-2020, or Spanish at 844-468-2020. Paper responses must be postmarked by Thursday. Nonresponse census takers will be out in communities for the last time on Thursday.

Information is secure and cannot be shared with governmental and law enforcement agencies.

“We would rather have people be counted than be missed,” Bob Coats said.

“There’s not an unimportant person in North Carolina,” he added.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]