Maxton police launch annual effort to collect, distribute coats to children

Maxton police launch effort to help children

Maxton police Lt. Bobby Locklear, left, Chief Na’Shayla Nelson and Field Training Officer Patrick Hunt stand Wednesday evening with a coat that will be distributed to a child in need as part of the department’s annual coat drive.

    MAXTON — Police here have launched their annual effort to keep children warm in winter by supplying them with a brand new coat, free of charge.

    The Maxton Police Department began collecting coats for children on Oct. 1, Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said.

    New coats can be dropped off at the police department, located at 105 N. Florence St., through Nov. 15.

    “We are taking new coats and going to be distributing them to children in the Maxton community that are in need,” Nelson said.

    Coats for children who are in kindergarten through eighth grade will be collected, she said.

    “I just want to let the public know that during this uncertain time, it is paramount that we take care of our youth, and this coat drive is Maxton’s way of doing that,” Nelson said.

    The department also is working on its annual Shop with a Cop program, which allows needy children to shop with police officers for Christmas presents. It also continues Operation Juice Box, an effort it started in August to pass out juice as a way to connect with children in the community during regular police patrols.

    “We got a lot of stuff going on communitywise,” said Melinda Locklear, police department administrative assistant.

    COVID-19 has put a strain on some of the operations, but the department is “working around” it, she said.

    Locklear has worked at the police department for three years, and is proud to serve her community as a member of the department.

    To learn more about the coat-collection effort, call the police department at 910-844-5667.

