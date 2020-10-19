Traffic stop leads to arrest of Lumberton man on drug charges

October 19, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 35-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Saturday for multiple drug charges after his car was searched at a traffic stop.

Locklear was charged with trafficking a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking by transporting a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $255,000 secured bond.

Locklear was arrested after his Honda Civic was stopped by members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Division on Meadow Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with more information on the case or drug activity in Robeson County should call the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.