Handyman at work

October 19, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Randolf Locklear, of Locklear Handyman, uses a leaf blower Monday to remove foliage from the gutters of an Elm Street home in Lumberton. This will be a good week for sprucing up the lawn or performing maintenance on home exteriors. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington predicts Robeson County’s daytime weather to be dominated by partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 80 through Friday.