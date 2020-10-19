Separate shootings leave two people in critical condition

LUMBERTON — Two people are in critical condition as the result of two separate shootings that took place over the weekend.
Alison Mitchell, 21, of the 600 block of South Sycamore Street in Lumberton, was found Sunday found suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk at Coree and South Seneca streets, according to the Lumberton Police Department. He was taken by private vehicle to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for initial treatment of his injuries and then flown to another, undisclosed, hospital for further medical treatment.
Lumberton Communications Center received a report of shots fired in the area of Second and Grace streets about 9:18 p.m., according to the police department. Officers found shell casings in the area of the reported shooting, while other officers went to the hospital where Mitchell had been taken.
Mitchell remains in critical condition, as of the department’s last update, Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker said Monday.
The teen thought to be responsible for a shooting Saturday that left two teens hospitalized, one of them a 15-year-old who was in critical condition, was arrested Sunday, according to the police department.
Lumberton police investigators and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a 14-year-old for the shooting of a 14-year-old and 15-year-old during a fight Saturday night in the area of the Aldi grocery store on Fayetteville Road, according to the police department. The teen was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
During the fight, the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot “in the front parking lot of the shopping center near Pleasant Pizza and H.& R. Block,” according to the police department. Officers were dispatched to the scene about 10:07 p.m., but both teens were taken to the hospital before officers arrived.
The 14-year-old’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Parker said. The 15-year-old remained in critical condition as of the last update received by the department.
Agents with the SBI and police investigators learned the shootings occurred after a group of teens met in the parking lot and a fight started.
Additional charges in the Saturday shooting incident are possible.
Anyone with additional information concerning either shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.