Concert at dragway raises COVID concerns

October 19, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Related Articles

    ROWLAND — A general manager for a Rowland dragway says all the necessary safety protocols were met at an event held over the weekend that drew more than 1,000 people.

    The event took place outdoors Sunday at 710 Dragway and included a car and truck show, and races throughout the day. It closed with a performance by rapper “Pooh Shiesty,” which is shown in several photos and videos that are being circulated on social media. The images show an audience of hundreds of people, most of whom were without face coverings and not maintaining social distancing protocols.

    Masks were required at the event but not enforced, said Kimberly Oxendine, one of the dragway’s general managers.

    “You can’t make people do something they don’t want,” Oxendine said.

    Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith said the conditions of an agreement between the owners of the dragway and the county mandates events must have audiences that do not exceed half the raceway’s legal occupancy, attendees are to be masked when not eating or drinking, and spectators must watch from their tents and/or truck beds.

    “The concert doesn’t fit into the terms of our agreement,” Smith said.

    Oxendine said half capacity is 2,500, and the Sunday event drew a crowd of 1,200 to 1,500 people. Sanitizing stations were placed throughout the event, signage encouraging social distancing were placed, temperatures of attendees were checked at the gate and attendees remained under tents throughout the day.

    “The only time that people came together was during the concert portion,” Oxendine said.

    In July, the owner and race promoter was served an abatement of imminent hazard, signed by Smith, because the event posed a risk for the spread of COVID-19. The order called for the immediate postponement of any future events after a two-day event drew more than 4,000 spectators.

    Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

    Related Articles