Crime report

October 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kenneth Jacobs, Kendras Drive, Red Springs; Thomas Auto Repair, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Tabitha Britt, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; and Unlisted Victim, Piney Grove Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Time Out Communities, Eaglewood Loop, Lumberton; Brittany McCallum, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Juventino Luna, Williams Pond Road, Rowland.

Larry Morgan reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured as the result of an assault that occurred at the Robeson County Detention Center located at 122 Legend Drive in Lumberton.

Tiana Gregg, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at her residence.

Laura Civilla, of West 21st Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that her vehicle was broken into while it was parked on North Kenan Avenue.