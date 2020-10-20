Man with local roots appointed to the President Trump’s Native American advisory board

October 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man with Robeson County roots is advising the Trump reelection campaign on issues of importance to American Indians.

R. Cameron Jacobs, formerly of Rowland, has been appointed to the campaign’s five-person American Indian Advisory Board. Also on the board are Carlyle Begay, co-chair; Sharon Clahchischilliage, co-chair; Jerome Kasey and Ben Keel.

Jacobs is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North America, is considered one of the foremost experts regarding tribal business opportunities in the United States, and is one of the most connected people in Indian Country business circles, according to the campaign. Jacobs has consulted with business magnates, CEOs, CFOs, government officials, tribal leaders, and tribal business organizations from every sector, including Indian housing, government contracting, information technology, hospitality, energy, hemp, and casino gaming.

He has an associate’s degree in information systems from Robeson Community College, a bachelor’s degree in management from Eastern Connecticut State University and an executive master’s in business administration from the Jack Welch Management Institute. Jacobs also is a United States Air Force veteran.

According to the Trump campaign, tribal sovereignty and self-determination remains a priority of his Administration. From signing the CARES Act, reaffirming his support to Native American communities with over $8 billion allocated to Native American tribes, to establishing a task force on missing and murdered Native Americans, President Trump is actively serving Native Americans.