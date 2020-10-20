People of Rowland remember Marvin ‘Buddy’ Shooter Jr. for his decades of service

Shooter

ROWLAND — The people who worked alongside the late Marvin “Buddy” Shooter Jr. are remembering him for his many years of service to the Rowland community.

Shooter passed away Sunday after contracting COVID-19. He was 82 years old.

He was the longest-sitting member of the Rowland Board of Commissioners, having served for 47 consecutive years after being elected for the first time in 1973.

“I guess once our citizens got him on board, they wouldn’t let him go,” Town Clerk David Townsend said.

His fellow board members remember him for his knowledge and dedication to the Town of Rowland.

The late commissioner was an “encyclopedia” for the Town of Rowland and always made himself available to answer any questions she had, Mayor Michelle Shooter said.

“He knew everything from the depth of the coverts to why the streets were named what they were,” Shooter said. “He’s just absolutely irreplaceable with his knowledge.”

The mayor said he was always a phone call away if she had any questions or concerns, even when it interrupted a poker game.

“I could be frustrated about something or I could be worried about something or even just to wanted to share something with him, and he always took my calls,” Mayor Shooter said.

One of the last times she spoke with “Buddy” was to schedule a meeting to help a business owner on Main Street, the mayor said.

“When she (the business owner) first opened her business, he told her that running a business is about ‘dollars and sense,’” Shooter said.

Having been new to the board, serving her second two-year term, Shooter said Marvin was always encouraging her.

“When he saw me, he always told me I was doing a great job,” Shooter said.

Commissioner Jean Love is the second-longest-sitting member of the Rowland Board of Commissioners and recalled the past 17 years she sat alongside him.

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to work with,” Love said. “We could discuss things and agree and discuss things and disagree and move right along. It was a pleasure working with him.”

Love said she and “Buddy” knew each other since they were children, having grown up in the same area.

“He taught me a lot,” Love said. “He was an asset to the community, and he’s going to be missed.”

David Townsend said he also had known Shooter since he was child.

“I remember Buddy when I was a little boy because he worked at the post office here,” Townsend said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with him the five years I’ve been working for the town.”

Like the mayor, Townsend said Shooter knew all there was to know about Rowland and its people.

“He knew the history, and he everybody in our little bitty town,” Townsend said. “Somewhere along the way he has reached out and touched everybody in our small town.”

In addition to serving on the board, Shooter was a charter member of the Rowland Rescue Squad, where he was a designated life member after serving in many capacities. He also was a N.C. Emergency Medical Technician. He was recognized recently for his 60 years of service to the Rowland Volunteer Fire Department, which he was instrumental in forming. He also served for years as a postmaster, until his retirement.

In addition to serving his community, he served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea.

In December his works for the town were acknowledged by the state when he was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

The commissioners will talk Wednesday about the next steps toward filling the Board of Commissioners seat vacated by Shooter. Shooter was serving a four-year term that expires in 2021.

