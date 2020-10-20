Early voting sites in Robeson County have seen more than 17,000 ballots cast

Many voters came Tuesday to the Pine Street Senior Center in Lumberton to vote. More than 3,992 votes had been cast at the polling site as of Tuesday afternoon. Bledsoe Revels Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The number of voters casting their ballots at one-stop voting sites is inching closer to the total number of early ballots cast in the 2016 general election, according to the county’s Board of Elections director.

In 2016, 17,638 residents voted at the six one-stop election sites across Robeson County, with 654 voting by absentee ballot, Tina Bledsoe said Tuesday. As of Monday, 9,571 voters have voted at one-stop voting sites, which accounts for about 14% of the county’s population as recorded during the 2010 census.

Bledsoe said it is “safe to say” the county will surpass election numbers during its one-stop voting, which ends Oct. 31.

“I think the voter turnout is fantastic,” she said. “We’re glad to see so many voters come out and exercise their right to vote.”

Perlean Revels, chair of the Robeson County Democratic Party, said she is “proud” of the turnout. Revels worked for 30 years in the county Elections Board office, with some of that time spent as its director.

“The best thing to do is be an advocate for yourself and get out and vote,” Revels said.

“The way the country’s going today, everyone should go out and vote,” she added.

In her opinion, the contentious election climate has contributed to the turnout, Bledsoe said.

One day she observed voters at the Pine Street Senior Center site waiting after placing their ballots in the tabulation machine until their vote was recorded on the machine’s screen.

“Everyone wanted to make sure that their ballot had been counted,” she said.

The Elections Board also is seeing many more absentee ballots this election season.

There have been 11,731 absentee ballots to pass the first round of verification, Bledsoe said. But, they still must be reviewed by county Elections Board members before they are accepted and recorded in the tabulation machine. Board members already have approved 2,176 ballots of the submitted absentee ballots.

“I’m just proud of the fact that the people are taking the time to vote absentee because it’s very important that everyone has a say in what happens in the country,” Revels said.

The Elections Board director said she would’ve been surprised by the number of absentee ballots a few months ago, but her view has changed.

She said “absentee by mail being promoted because of COVID-19” has played a role in the numbers increase.

The director also said she has addressed many “hiccups” during one-stop voting this year. One of the incidents was a recent complaint made on Facebook. According to the post, election workers overseeing curbside voting were asking voters for their party affiliation.

The forms, which were created by the N.C. State Board of Elections, record information about voters that vote curbside during primary and general elections, Bledsoe said. The affiliation is to be recorded during primaries only, and is listed as so on the form.

The mistake has been addressed, and she has spoken to curbside workers at the Lumberton location about it, Bledsoe said.

“They all understand, and they’re not going to do that anymore,” Bledsoe said.

The director has addressed each complaint she has been made aware of, and sent information to each voting site to manage the quality of operations.

“We’re going to treat everybody the same,” she said. “We’re going to do the same thing. It’s going to be uniform across the county.”

Bledsoe also encourages people to check their ballots, to make sure they received the correct one and that the included information is accurate. There have been a few instances where the wrong ballot has been administered.

“We want people to check their ballot,” she said. “We are humans. We make mistakes.”

One-stop early voting continues at the Pine Street Senior Center, at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, Friday, Monday through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26-30 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.; and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pembroke sites are the Pembroke Fire Department, located at 102 Fourth St., and Pembroke Public Library, 413 Blaine St.

Other satellite voting locations include the Senior Citizens Center/Fire Hall in Fairmont, 421 S. Main St.; Gilbert Patterson Library in Maxton, 210 Florence St.; the Red Springs Community Building, 122 Cross St.; and the National Guard Armory in St. Pauls, 705 N. Old Stage Road.

Hours for the Pembroke and other satellite locations will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday and Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Polling places are clearly marked for voters. For more information about voting, call the Board of Elections at 910-671-3080.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]