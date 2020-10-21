Lumberton police investigating fatal shooting

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police are investigating what led to the Wednesday morning shooting of a 30-year-old Lumberton man found dead in his yard.

Torry Green, of 1901 Berry St., was found by his brother, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Green’s brother heard gunshots, went to see what happened and found Green shot and lying in the yard.

Police were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. to the residence.

Investigators were on the scene and in the early stages of the investigation as of 8:15 a.m., according to a police department statement released at that time.

More details about the investigation were not available Wednesday afternoon, according to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.