Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps out on Saturday

October 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®- Robeson County is scheduled for Saturday.

This year’s event is will be different because of restrictions related to COVID-19. The Walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Robeson County as participants walk as individuals, families or small teams, instead of hosting a large gathering. Money raised will benefit the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and can be viewed via tinyurl.com/robco2020. The Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. and Promise Garden viewing hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.