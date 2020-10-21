Bethesda United Methodist Church cancels barbecue sale

October 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — Bethesda United Methodist Church has canceled its annual barbecue sale.

The Bethesda Annual Bazaar and Barbecue Plate Sale usually takes place on the first Saturday in November at the church located at 4413 Leggett Road in Fairmont. Because of risks and safety concerns associated with the spread of COVID-19, the church has decided to cancel the event.