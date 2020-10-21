Lumberton man sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for firearm and drug crimes

October 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — A Lumberton man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon.

Jammie Smith, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, according to Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Smith possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and multiple firearms on Feb. 8, 2018. As part of a drug investigation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Smith’s home and recovered a .38 caliber handgun, 7.62 caliber rifle, a quantity of cocaine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 12, 2019, a concerned citizen informed law enforcement that Smith was in possession of firearms and illegal drugs. Law enforcement personnel saw Smith at the back of his mother’s residence. Behind the residence, near an air conditioning unit, law enforcement recovered a .380 caliber handgun, a stolen 9mm handgun, and a quantity of cocaine. At the time of the offenses, Smith was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Lumberton Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad E. Rhoades prosecuted the case.