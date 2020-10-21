Lumbees call out tribal leaders; President Trump backs recognition legislation

Say leaders not doing enough to help tribal members in need

PEMBROKE — Almost 40 people called for change during a protest Wednesday in front of the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex.

The protesters wanted to hold Lumbee Tribal leaders accountable for spending money, like funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, on projects other than helping Lumbee elders and other members of the tribe who are in need, said Johnny Locklear, protest organizer.

The protest started at 3 p.m., but didn’t have a set time to end, according to its organizer. Locklear said as long as another Native American stood by him, he would be unmoved.

He planned to “stay ‘til change happens,” Locklear said in a speech given at the event.

Locklear said he was stirred to action by listening to the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings this past week, during which the rights of many other races were mentioned, but not those of Native Americans.

“I want equality,” he said. “I want equality for my people, not just on a national level.”

He hopes the protest is a step toward being heard, Locklear said. More protests are possible.

Pembroke police officers and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies stood by to keep peace during the event.

“It just ain’t right,” Vernell Blue said during the protest.

“That money’s been spent otherwise,” he said. “Instead of helping the Lumbee people, it’s been spent on other things. We got a right to be mad! We got a right to voice our opinion.”

His words were met with shouting and applause. Some people driving by honked their horns, waved or shouted in support.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for, right here,” Locklear said while pointing to people in a van who stopped to show their approval of the protest.

Lumberton resident Kayla Sampson attended the protest in the hope of eventually seeing “change.”

Sampson said the tribe did not help her in 2019 when she needed help buying hearing aids. Instead, she had to find help through Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Lumberton.

Her grandfather’s home is in disrepair, and he is living with her because of its condition, Sampson said. He was told by Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. that it would be fixed, but no repairs have been made.

“I gave our staff (at the Housing Complex) a stay-at-home work today because we wanted to make sure that this was going to be a peaceful protest,” Godwin said Wednesday.

As for the protest, the participants were exercising their right to protest, he said.

“We’ll find out all the concerns from today and see how we can move forward as a people,” Godwin said.

The chairman also said the tribe has to answer to the federal government for spending, and strives to be compliant in spending, especially in its many services and programs for its members.

“We are still serving our people and have been serving our people,” he said.

Services like home rehabilitation, rental housing, down payment assistance and others are still being offered.

“The Lumbee Tribe’s annual budget is usually around $22.2 million each year. This comes primarily from various federal, state, and private grants. Each grant comes with specific regulations and guidelines,” said Danielle McLean, the tribe’s legal and compliance officer.

“Approximately 86% of that goes into direct services to our tribal members. Approximately 14% goes into our administrative/operating costs,” McLean added.

The tribe also has provided free coronavirus testing to more than 5,000 community members, and provided fresh produce and cleaning supplies to its community, among other initiatives, according to a statement from the tribe.

Johnny Locklear said he has started a GoFundMe page to collect money with which to lease a building in downtown Pembroke, where he hopes to start a podcast, and to continue to be an agent for change for the Lumbee people.

In other news, President Donald Trump came out in favor of the Lumbee Recognition Act on Wednesday.

“As president, I am committed to looking out for the needs of every American, including those of Native American heritage,” Trump’s statement reads in part.

“After consultation with Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Dan Bishop, and other members of the North Carolina congressional delegation, I am announcing my full support for S.1368, the Lumbee Recognition Act, which would make qualifying members of the Lumbee Tribe eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes. Lumbee Nation is forgotten no more!” the statement reads in part.

Godwin thanked the congressmen, namely Tillis, for their efforts in pushing the legislation and gaining the attention and support of the president.

The tribe has fought for federal recognition rights since 1888.

During its fight for recognition, the tribe “has been met with indifference and red tape,” Trump said.

“I am hopeful that the Lumbee bill will be on the president’s desk before the end of the year,” Godwin said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]