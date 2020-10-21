State urges some local governments to do more to slow COVID’s spread

At least one local municipal leader says his town is doing what it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a statement made after the state departments of Health and Human Services and Public Safety issued a letter urging some counties to do more.
Robeson County is one of 36 counties whose municipal leaders were contacted via the letter Tuesday and asked to promote compliance to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order as a way to help curb the recent upward trends of coronavirus numbers. Each county was identified by the White House Task Force “as a county of concern” because of coronavirus numbers or trends.
“The incredible work of our local partners has allowed North Carolina to avoid the first and second waves of rapid spikes in COVID-19 positives that devastated so many other states. To protect our communities, we must continue working together in this fight against COVID-19,” the letter signed by NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen and NCDPS Secretary Erik A. Hooks reads in part.
The letter encourages municipalities to create posters, signage and other means of communication to remind people to be compliant. It also encourages the adoption of an ordinance that imposes a fine or civil penalty for violators of the order to wear a face covering. Also included was the idea of strengthening State of Emergency levels to impose more regulations, such as limiting operations of restaurants, penalizing businesses that do not require customers to wear masks and closing bars or other “high risk” venues before 11 p.m. in municipalities.
Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn said town leaders have done their part to help curb the spread.
“We’ve got notices and keep sending stuff out,” Ashburn said. “The Board 9of Commissioners) has already voted to not endorse or sign off on any events. They’ve already stated that there will be no door-to-door trick or treating this year.”
The town’s police department will respond to complaints made by businesses whose customers do not comply with the executive order. Violators can be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor.
“We don’t have the personnel to go into stores and check on things like this,” Ashburn said.
Business owners must set their own guidelines, he said. And the town is doing all it can to keep residents safe.
The Robeson County Health Department’s director said there is a simpler way to spread the message of compliance.
“I believe the easiest thing to do would be to restate the governor’s executive order that states a retail business/restaurant can operate if capacity is reduced and all staff and patrons are masked,” Bill Smith said. “As you go to stores and restaurants you can see this is violated on a constant basis.”
The state’s lieutenant governor accused Gov. Cooper of using the letter to once again impose a shutdown in the state.
“To put it bluntly: Gov. Cooper is attempting to use local governments to punish business and individuals doing what they can to survive. He has repeatedly said he has full authority over his COVID shutdown, which means he also gets 100% of the responsibility. Passing the buck to local businesses and municipalities is the antithesis of leadership,” a statement from Lt. Gov. Dan Forest reads in part.
Letters also were sent to leaders in Alamance, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chowan, Cleveland, Craven, Cumberland, Davidson, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gaston, Graham, Greene, Guilford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Union, Wake, Watauga and Wayne counties.
“Thank you for considering these additional measures to slow the spread of the virus. We appreciate all the work you are doing to preserve and protect the welfare of your communities every day,” the letter from Cohen and Hooks reads in part.