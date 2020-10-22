United Way of Robeson County receives International paper Foundation Grant

October 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
United Way of Robeson County staff member Lauren Metzger, left, UW Executive Director Tate Johnson, “Dolly Parton,” International Paper Manufacturing Manager Brendon Fisher, and IP Administrative Assistant Sandi Nicoll have their photo taken after International Paper made a $5,000 donation to the local United Way chapter. The money will be used to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Courtesy photo | United Way of Robeson County

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County has been awarded a $5,000 grant to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The money came from International Paper’s Lumberton Box Plant and the International Paper Foundation.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Brendon Fisher, IP manufacturing manager. “We are proud to support United Way of Robeson County as they strive to make an impact on education in Robeson County.”

United Way of Robeson County’s partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library ensures all Robeson County children can have a great selection of books at home, according to the United Way. The program serves all children, families, and communities equally regardless of factors such as race, language, economic status and religion.

“International Paper’s partnership with United Way of Robeson County ensures children currently enrolled in the program and new participants will receive a free book every month,” said Tate Johnson, executive director of the local United Way chapter.

The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable, and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.