Lumbee River EMC board names Shawn Hunt interim CEO

October 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Shawn Hunt has been named interim CEO of Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation.

The utility company’s board of directors made the appointment during its October meeting. The naming of an interim CEO was made necessary by the retirement of current CEO Carmen Dietrich.

“We felt that this was a good time to make this transition” said Spencer Locklear, board chairman. “Financial budgets are being prepared as well as general business and strategic planning activities for the coming year. The board felt that now would be the best time to make this change to ensure continuity and a smooth transition to these new plans and directions.”

Dietrich had been the CEO of Lumbee River EMC since March 2018.

“We can’t thank Ms. Dietrich enough for her many years of service. She brought stability to the organization and we wish her the best in her retirement,” Locklear said.

Shawn Hunt, a lifetime resident of Robeson County, brings years of experience in the cooperative business model, according to LREMC. Before coming to Lumbee River EMC, Hunt worked with Cape Fear Farm Credit, a financial cooperative.

“I appreciate this opportunity” Hunt said. “I look forward to working with the board of directors, employees and members to make Lumbee River EMC one of the best electric providers in the country.”

Lumbee River EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative owned by the more than 50,000 members it serves in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties.