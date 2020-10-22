Crime report

October 22, 2020

Amanda Williamson, of Oakridge Boulevard in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle left unlocked at her residence.

Lisa Hickam reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at a home on Angie Drive in Parkton.

Krysten Buffkin reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred on Pittman Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Marquel Newkirk, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; and Karl Woods, Beam Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Hector Hernandez, Tricky Drive, Lumberton; and John Jones, Himark Road, Shannon.