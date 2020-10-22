COVID-19 causes cancellation of holiday rides along Red Springs and Northern Railroad

Members of the Red Springs and North Railroad Foundation ride along the railroad from Red Springs to Parkton. The foundation will hold a membership ride on Saturday.
RED SPRINGS — There will be some activity Saturday along the Red Springs and Northern Railroad, but it won’t come from the Fright Train that typically appears each Halloween season.
The Red Springs and Northern Foundation has scheduled its membership ride, starting at 10 a.m. at the Red Springs Farmers Market.
The Red Springs and Northern Railroad Foundation, a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation, was organized in 2001 to raise funds for railroad rehabilitation and the purchase of the property in 2004. The Foundation owns the RS&N Railroad and controls all activities on it.
The foundation is known for hosting various fundraising events throughout the year, like the Halloween Fright Train at Parkton and the Rails to Christmas train at Red Springs.
“Our motorcar passenger train is used for both fundraising and public service activities,” said Tim Parnell, Foundation president.
The Fright Train serves as a haunted house in motion. Passengers travel past a series of gruesome enactments during the 20-minute trip. Rails to Christmas carries passengers through a course dotted with thousands of electric lights.
Both events have been cancelled this year because of the health concerns related to the the COVID-19 pandemic, Parnell said.
“The way those cars are made back-to-back and shoulder-to-shoulder to people, there’s no way we can do it safely,” Parnell said. “We couldn’t guaranty that it would be safe.”
The foundation has had to alter its plans in the past because of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
“We’ve had interruptions from hurricanes in past years,” Parnell said. “This is the first time its been from a pandemic.”
The membership ride is typically held twice a year to give back to the members whose monetary donations help keep the 13-mile railroad track that runs through Red Springs, Shannon and Parkton operational. The two membership rides already have occurred this year, but the Foundation decided to hold another to replace the Fright Train event.
“Since we’re not able to do the Fright Train this year, we’re doing this,” Parnell said.
During Saturday’s meeting, members will bring their own motorcar, which will allow for proper social distancing. A lunch of barbecue and fried chicken will be served, followed by more riding, Parnell said.
The Foundation has about 60 members, some from as far away as Texas. There aren’t many places one can ride their own motorcar on a privately owned railroad, which is why the Foundation has drawn folks from out of state.
“What other place can you ride your own motorcar on a railroad without being arrested?” Parnell said.
A Foundation membership costs $40 a year for individuals and allows access to the railroad.
“If you (a member) own your own little car you can ride at anytime, and if you don’t you can be trained,” Parnell said.
For more information on how to become a member, call 910-237-1937.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.