President Donald Trump to be at Robeson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

October 22, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — President Donald Trump will be in Lumberton on Saturday.

The president’s campaign website lists an event at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton. Trump is expected to speak about “Fighting for the Forgotten Men and Women,” according to the website.

The rally is to start at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. People wishing to attend the event can apply for two tickets per mobile device by logging onto https://events.donaldjtrump.com.

Trump is expected to be joined by U.S. Reps. Dan Bishop, N.C. District 9, and Richard Hudson, N.C. District 8.

This will be the fourth recent visit by a member of the Trump family. Donald Trump Jr. has visited Robeson County twice over the past six months. Lara Trump, wife of presidential son Eric Trump, brought the Women for Trump tour to Adelio’s Restaurant on West Third Street in Lumberton on Sept. 23.