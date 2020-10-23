Legal Aid of North Carolina offers Maxton residents help with their ReBuild NC application

Staff report

MAXTON — Legal Aid of North Carolina will be offering Maxton residents assistance with their ReBuild NC application Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maxton Town Hall.

The event will include assistance reviewing and submitting applications, online filing if an individual does not have internet access, collecting documents needed for the application and deed or title concerns that may arise before submitting applications.

ReBuild NC is a program that aims to repair, reconstruct, replace or elevate homes damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The program helps reimburse homeowners for completed repairs.

Maxton Town Hall is located at 201 McCaskill Ave.