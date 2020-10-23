Democrat’s Vote for N.C. Bus Tour to make Lumberton stop Monday

October 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Democratic Party’s Vote for N.C. Bus Tour will make a stop Monday at the party’s local headquarters.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Robeson County Democratic Party Headquarters, which is located at 2548 D Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

The purpose of the tour is for the party to talk to voters across the state and help highlight its candidates up and down the ticket. The tour features local and statewide candidates, and offer the opportunity to learn more about early voting. It has not been confirmed which candidates will be present.

The event will strictly follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Organizers are asking people to register before the event begins because they are limiting the amount of attendees to 50 per Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Individuals can register at www.mobilize.us.