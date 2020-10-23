Father and son get the job done

October 23, 2020
LUMBERTON — The number of early voters continues to rise and Robeson County remains a point of interest for political figures like the president of the United States, who will stop in Lumberton Saturday to rally support from Robesonians.
As of Thursday, about 15,020 county residents had flocked to the seven one stop voting sites to cast their ballots, said Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections. There were about 574 people added to that number Friday afternoon at the Pine Street Senior Center site in Lumberton.
The Thursday tally is equal to 88% of the total in-person early voters in 2016, when 17,638 residents cast their ballots.
And the numbers continue to climb locally and nationally.
Across the U.S., voter turnout has been on the rise, with almost 4.5 million people voting at the polling sites and 19.2 million absentee ballots returned, according to the U.S. Elections Project. The voting statistics tracker was created by Michael McDonald, a professor at the University at Florida.
As of Friday afternoon, there were a little more than 2.6 million ballots cast in North Carolina, according to the U.S. Elections Project.
Bledsoe said voter participation is more important than registration, and should always be the emphasis before elections.
“They are definitely encouraging voter participation, and people are doing it,” Bledsoe said. “They are coming out in droves.”
And county votes matter particularly to the Trump campaign, which will make its fourth appearance in the county on Saturday. Donald Trump Jr. has been in Robeson County twice and Lara Trump once. President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
President Trump also announced his support Wednesday for the Lumbee Recognition Bill, which would give federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe. Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his support for the bill on Oct. 8.
The chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party explained the reason why the county has attracted so much attention from the campaign.
“We see local precincts that lean conservative having higher than usual activity. This mirrors what we are seeing in the state data. Also, understand we can no longer call Robeson a Democratic county,” said Phillip Stephens, county GOP chairman and author of “Winning Elections: Behind Enemy Lines with the GOP.”
“Democratic registration has dropped from over 90% in Robeson to 55.9% today. That clearly is not a Democratic county any longer. It’s a swing county now. That’s one of the reasons why the president is in Robeson county. How Robeson county goes – so goes the state,” Stephens added.
In contrast, the Democratic party has seen “quite a few registrations” this year as younger voters prepare to cast their ballots and become more politically involved, said Perlean Revels, chair of the county’s Democratic Party.
“Predominantly this has been a Democratic county for years, and I would like to see us continue getting out the Democratic votes,” Revels said.
According to the county Board of Elections’ early voter turnout, Democrats accounted for about 62% of votes cast and Republicans about 15% of early votes cast in the county, as of Thursday.
Stephens said the question is whether the GOP’s vote share has been shifted from Election Day to early voting.
“That would actually be the unanswered question. But either way, the advantage is leaning Republican both in Robeson and statewide according to the data,” he said.
“Remember, we track not simply how voters are registered. We track how they vote. That defines the electorate. So far, our analysis of the electorate is positive for Republican candidates,” Stephens said.
“Understand that the Republican electorate statewide continues to climb statewide. We have even surpassed 2016 levels, while Democrats have declined. We see that trend in Robeson as well,” he added.