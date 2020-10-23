Father and son get the job done

October 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Joe Buie Jr., right, hands over the proper tools Friday to the senior Joe Buie as they work on an add-on to a home on Water Street in Lumberton. The two make up Buie Construction, a company started by the senior Buie in the 1970s. The small company does “all types” of construction work throughout Robeson County and the region.