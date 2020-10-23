Pet of the week

October 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Baltus is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is a 5-month-old American Bull Terrier mix. Baltus is sweet and loves affection. He is an energetic boy who loves to play. He has special needs because he is deaf. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

