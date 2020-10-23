Number of new COVID cases in Robeson County drops for 2nd week

LUMBERTON — New cases of the novel coronavirus dropped in Robeson County for the second straight week, and the drop of the past seven days was more substantial than that of the previous seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported there were 285 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since Oct. 16. This is 111 fewer cases than the 396 reported in the seven-day period ending Oct. 16, which came after a spike of 410 cases in the seven-day period ending Oct. 9.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County.

Even as cases drop, there were eight virus-related deaths in the county over the last seven days, including five since Wednesday. This is two more than the number of deaths that occurred during the seven-day period ending Oct. 16. County Health Director Bill Smith said five of the individuals who died were age 65 or older and one was between the ages of 50 and 64. He did not give the ages of the other two people who died.

There have now been 96 virus-related deaths in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

Recent trends, both locally and statewide, show a significant increase in virus cases among the white population, Smith said. Cases among Hispanics, African Americans and American Indians have trended upward at various times during the pandemic.

“The point is that our high numbers cannot be ascribed to a particular race or ethnicity,” Smith said. “It is a countywide issue.”

Southeastern Health reported 16 virus-positive patients in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as of 11 a.m. Friday. This marks a nearly 50% drop from the count of 31 on Oct. 16, and the fewest virus-positive patients at the hospital since late August. Meanwhile, there are nine other potential virus-positive patients “under investigation” and in isolation at SRMC, up from four this past week.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 24 active virus cases among its student body, with eight among faculty and staff, and none among subcontractors, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

There have been 17 new cases among students since Oct. 16, with five among faculty and staff, and none among subcontractors. Since the start of the fall semester, there have been 272 confirmed cases among students, with 26 among faculty and staff, and 10 among subcontractors.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 11 a.m. Friday 14,053 new cases were reported across the state since Oct. 16, for a total of 252,992 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 113 virus-related deaths across North Carolina since Oct. 16, with 4,082 total during the pandemic. As of Friday, there are 1,205 virus-related hospitalizations in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolina will remain in Phase 3 of its virus recovery plan for at least three more weeks.