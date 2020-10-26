RCCCC launches fundraiser to get coats to children

October 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Goodwin</p>

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center has organized a fundraiser in an effort to provide 250 public school children with coats this winter.

Donations can be made on the Center’s website at https://www.robesontogether.org/operationwarm/, in-person or by mailing a donation to the Center, located at 600 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The fundraiser ends Nov. 15.

“We started a partnership with Operation Warm last year. They give nonprofits an opportunity to purchase coats for children in need at a discounted rate,” said Brianna Goodwin, the Center’s assistant director for Operations.

“Last year we gave out over 100 coats to students who were identified through PSRC social workers, and this year our goal is to raise $5,000, which will purchase 250 coats,” she added.

Each coat costs about $20, at the Center’s discounted rate.

Center workers plan to get the coats to children by Christmas, she said.

Checks can be made payable to the “Robeson County Church and Community Center” with “coats” written in the memo.

For more information about the fundraiser, call RCCCC at 910-738-5204 or email [email protected]