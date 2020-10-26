Eleven St. Pauls police vehicles get new look thanks to donors

Staff report
Shown is one of 11 St. Pauls police vehicles that are sporting updated graphics. The vehicles were updated Oct. 15.

ST PAULS — Police cars here are sporting new logos that were funded by donations.

Eleven police vehicles received new graphics on Thursday, police Chief Stephen Dollinger said. The other five vehicles remain unmarked.

“We changed the look of the vehicles to give them a more professional appearance,” Dollinger said.

The police department released a statement Friday thanking donors for funding that made the upgrades possible.

“We would like to thank Jerry, Anthony and Joey Weindel from Superior Flooring and Finish One Industrial Flooring who donated most of the funding for the graphics. These local businesses are always big supporters of our department,” the statement reads in part.

St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago said he is proud of the new “sharp” and “beautiful” designs.

The lieutenant, who has served on the force for 19 years, said the patrol cars are the “prettiest” he’s seen.

Seago credited Dollinger for efforts to update the vehicles and improve the department.

“It’s great,” Seago said. “Our chief is great. He’s done a lot for our police department.”