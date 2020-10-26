Woman dies on single-vehicle crash; Family starts Go Fund Me page

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The family of a 19-year-old Lumberton woman killed in a single-vehicle accident over the weekend has organized a social media page to help with funeral expenses.

Isabella Ocheenia McCall died Saturday in a crash that occurred about 12:32 a.m. when the 2008 Pontiac passenger vehicle she was driving crashed into a ditch at McKinnon-Pate Road and N.C. 130, about one-quarter mile outside Rowland, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol. McCall failed to stop at the intersection, and her vehicle crashed head-on into the ditch straight ahead of the vehicle.

McCall and her passenger, 21-year-old Alli Brook Williams of Rowland, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Lewis said. McCall was partially ejected, but Williams remained in the vehicle.

Both were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, he said. McCall died of her injuries. Williams’ injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

“Alcohol impairment is suspected,” Lewis said.

Tests to determine impairment will be completed by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh, he said.

McCall’s brother, Caleb McCall, organized a Go Fund Me account to help her family pay funeral expenses.

“Bella was loved by many and left an incredible impact on every individual who was lucky enough to meet her. She was the life of the party in every get together and she would light up the room with that incredible and infectious smile of hers. She was an incredible mother to her baby girl, and an amazing daughter, sister and friend. We have been so comforted by the wonderful stories and comments we have received on Facebook and by other means,” McCall wrote on the Go Fund Me page.

“This money will go to alleviate the financial burden that comes with the sudden passing of a loved one. This fund has been created to help out with funeral cost. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated…Your love and support shown to her over the years has touched us deeply and we are thankful that you were a part of her life Sincerely, The McCall family.”

The Go Fund Me page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-isabella-mccall.