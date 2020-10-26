Deadline to request absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday

Staff report
RALEIGH — The deadline to request an absentee ballot for use during the 2020 general election is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“If you want to vote by mail, please request your ballot now,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board of Elections executive director. “But if you miss the request deadline, you can still vote early in person through Oct. 31 or on Election Day, Nov. 3, at your assigned precinct.”

Requests for an absentee ballot must be received by a county board of elections by the deadline, according to the State Elections Board. An any person requesting an absentee ballot must be registered to vote before requesting the ballot.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, nearly 780,000 North Carolinians had cast their ballot by mail for the Nov. 3 election, according to the State Board. That’s about four times more by-mail voters than in 2016.

The best way to request an absentee ballot by mail is through the State Board’s Absentee Ballot Request Portal: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.

Voters may also complete an Absentee Ballot Request Form and email, fax or return the form in-person to their county board of elections. Voters are urged not to mail the form because it likely will not arrive by the request deadline.

To track the status of an absentee ballot request and a mail-in ballot, voters may use BallotTrax: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.

Also, voters may check to see whether or not their absentee ballot or in-person early voting ballot was accepted by using the State Board’s Voter Search tool.

Voters who request a ballot but decide to vote in person, can discard the ballot and vote during early voting or on Election Day, according to the State Elections Board. The voter’s mail-in ballot will be spoiled and not counted. A voter may not vote in person if the voter’s mail-in ballot has been accepted.

It’s important for anyone who wishes to vote by mail to send or deliver their ballot now to ensure it is received in time, according to the State Board.

Voters may return a completed mail-in ballot in three ways:

— Mail their ballot to their county board of elections. The ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

— Drop their ballot off at any early voting site in their county. To find early voting sites and hours, use the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search Tool.

— Drop their ballot off in person at their county board of elections office through 5 p.m. on Election Day.

For more on voting by mail, visit https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-mail.