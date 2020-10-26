Lumberton man faces charges after being arrested in St. Pauls

October 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Page

ST. PAULS — A 20-year-old Lumberton man faces several charges after being arrested in connection to an Oct. 19 purse-snatching incident.

Dominique Page, of Mud Alley Road, was arrested Sunday and charged with common law robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

The charges are in connection with the Oct. 19 robbery of a woman at the Five Star Gas Station and Convenience Store on Broad Street, according to the police department. Page and one other person are believed to have stolen the woman’s purse.

“As a result of the investigation conducted by detectives, Lieutenant Michael Seago signed warrants against Page for the robbery,” the department’s statement reads in part.

Seago and St. Pauls Police Chief Stephen Dollinger arrested Page after seeing him walking near Martin Luther King Drive on Sunday, according to the police department. Page is a convicted felon, and was carrying a concealed handgun at the time of his arrest.

“Lieutenant Seago did an excellent job investigating this crime, and identifying and arresting this violent subject,” the statement reads in part.

“This sends a clear message that these types of crimes will not be tolerated in the St. Pauls community and the St. Pauls Police Department will use every resource at its disposal to bring the violent offenders who commit them to justice,” the statement also reads.

Police expect to make another arrest in the case soon, according to the statement.

Anyone with more information should call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155.