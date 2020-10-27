Pembroke Planning Board schedules special meeting for Thursday

October 27, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Planning Board here has scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting is to take place at Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke.

The purpose of the meeting is discuss amendments to Article 2, “Basic Definitions and Interpretations,” and Article 19, “Lighting Ordinance,” in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance. The board also will review site plans for the A.S. Thomas parking lot and the Scotland Health Care System’s new medical office building.