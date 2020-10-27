Crime report

October 27, 2020

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chavila Bullard, Jacobs Road, Maxton; Lynn Scott, Oxendine School Road/N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Norma Locklear, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Gabriel Bullard, Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke; Steven Lambert, Southfork Road, Parkton; Michael Bommarito, Long Leaf Drive, Lumberton; Joy Evans, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; and Howard Allen, Woody Farm Road, Lumberton.

Terica Lowry reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in occurred on N.C. 211 West in Red Springs.

Anna Campos, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle while it was parked at Walmart Neighborhood Market, located on 2985 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.