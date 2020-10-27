Trump support for Lumbee recognition a big part of talk about rally

More than 3,000 people attended President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign rally Saturday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. Jones Stephens Stephens Smith Smith

LUMBERTON — Talk of President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday at the county fairgrounds still was linked to his support of federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe days after he left.

“The real story is Lumbee recognition,” said Channing Jones, Robeson County’s Economic Development director.

If the tribe obtains federal recognition it will be the greatest economic stimulus in Robeson County’s history, he said. The effects will be felt along Interstate 95 on either side of the county.

“The economic impact it will bring to just about every business owner in the county, it will be tremendous,” Jones said.

Arnold West, owner of Village Station and Arnold’s restaurants, saw an immediate economic benefit from Trump’s rally.

“It really brought a lot of people right by my front doors,” West said.

Village Station and Arnold’s Restaurant opened 2 p.m. Saturday, and many people stopped by after the rally to have lunch, he said.

“We were a little busier after he left town,” West said.

The restaurant owner said he couldn’t see many other long-term effects of the president’s stop in Lumberton.

“I can’t see it having a long-term effect unless he’s reelected,” West said.

His businesses weren’t affected by the president’s visit to Lumberton, said Bryan Britt, owner of Cakes and Pastries, and chairman of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. But, he did hear many customers talking about the rally at the fairgrounds.

“I had the same amount of business,” Britt said. “I didn’t have any increase or decrease in business.”

But, federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe would be a game changer for the county, he said.

Federal recognition would be an economic boost that would affect the county for years to come, Britt said. He supports the tribe’s quest of more than 100 years for federal recognition.

“It sure couldn’t hurt us for whatever they get,” he said.

It’s good that Trump came and that he wants the Lumbee Tribe to have federal recognition, said Shanna Hammonds, a Lumberton resident and Lumbee Tribe member.

“Because at the end of the day, every other tribe has been recognized,” Hammonds said. “Even though we might not have written history, we still have history. I don’t see a problem with it. It ain’t for the money or anything like that.”

Not everyone is certain the county realized an immediate benefit from Trump’s visit.

“I’m not sure. I don’t know what all happened. I wasn’t here or anything, so I’m not sure,” said Lamar Courmon, of Pembroke.

The rally could have had an immediate economic affect to local businesses, he said.

“I don’t know how many people actually came and if they actually stopped to the stores and stuff,” Courmon said. “If they stopped somewhere, hopefully they benefited, if they stopped in the stores and cool spots, and hopefully that put some money in RobCo’s pocket.”

Maria Quick, of Lumberton, said she believes it’s a good thing any time a presidential candidate stops somewhere.

“I think anywhere, if you have a presidential candidate, or anybody that’s going to help us, if they come to our community that’s a good thing,” she said. “And whether you like him or not, eventually, if he becomes president again, my personal beliefs are he’s still our president and we should support him.”

Having Trump come to what many people think of as a small town is a plus, she said.

“Growing up in New York and down here, back and forth all my life, I’ve seen a lot of the changes, and I think him coming showed that we mean something, just like another big city,” Quick said.

At least in one regard, Trump’s rally was a history-making event, said Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman. The party’s research indicates it was the first time a sitting president has visited Robeson County.

“Having any sitting president is a historic event for the county,” Stephens said. “Seeing the excitement over a Republican president in a formally Democratic county was particularly amazing. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many Trump & Republican shirts or hats in one place at one time in Robeson County before.”

Stephens attended Saturday’s rally with state Republican Party Chairman Micheal Whatley, state party staff members, U.S. Reps. Dan Bishop and Richard Hudson, state Sen. Danny Britt Jr., state Rep. Brenden Jones and N.C. House candidate Olivia Oxendine.

“Hopefully, once we get beyond the partisan disagreement the significance historically will certainly be acknowledged by everyone,” Stephens said. “It should make everyone proud not to simply be Republican or Democrat, but to be proud to be a Robesonian and be proud to be an American.”

Given that the world is in the middle of a pandemic, there could be a health cost in the coming weeks, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. He would not be surprised to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, but nor would he be surprised if he didn’t.

“From the picture I saw chairs were side by side with no spacing between thus no distancing,” Smith said. “Our statistics state that Robeson County was not a good candidate for a mass gathering that did not strictly follow the preventive measures.

“One would anticipate positive cases occurring within two weeks, but people with the virus can spread it to others who then spread it, etc., which goes over the course of time. It is like a pebble in a lake and the waves that are created. Being outdoors helps but I did see a substantial number of elderly people who were at the highest risk.”