Crime report

October 28, 2020

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Watson, Robeson Pines Road, Fairmont; Randy Oxendine, Elsies Lane, Pembroke; and Eloisa Cardenas, Ronco Drive, Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brenda McIver, Bee Gee Road, Lumberton; and Charles Brixey, East Powersville Road, Lumberton.

Jerry Locklear Jr. reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault that took place at Rennert Road and N.C. 71 North in Shannon.

Charles Anderson reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon on Jacobs Road in Maxton.

Melanie Lindsey, of Linkhaw Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday that someone stole her grandmother’s dog from Linkhaw and Meadow roads in Lumberton on Sunday.